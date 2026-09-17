De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

De La Cruz put the Reds ahead in the third inning with a two-run, two-out blast off Seth Halvorsen, his 28th homer of the season and seventh in his last 11 games. De La Cruz has been on a tear over the last month -- he's batting .435 (40-for-92) in his 23 games with 18 extra-base hits and a 1.268 OPS in that span. The star shortstop is now slashing .286/.364/.521 with 74 RBI, 94 runs scored and 26 stolen bases across 593 plate appearances this year.