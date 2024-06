De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

De La Cruz reached on a single in the fifth and proceeded to swipe his MLB-leading 34th bag. After going six straight games without a steal, he now has a swipe in back-to-back games as he continues his torrid pace on the basepaths. The 22-year-old leads MLB with 87 strikeouts but he continues to make up for it with great counting stats.