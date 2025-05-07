De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

De La Cruz notched multiple hits for the sixth time in his last 12 games, though he only has two extra-base hits and three RBI over that span. He scored the Reds only run after leading off the eighth with a single and stealing second before eventually coming home. De La Cruz now sits alone in third with 14 steals, trailing Oneil Cruz and Luis Robert who lead with 15.