De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.
De La Cruz notched multiple hits for the sixth time in his last 12 games, though he only has two extra-base hits and three RBI over that span. He scored the Reds only run after leading off the eighth with a single and stealing second before eventually coming home. De La Cruz now sits alone in third with 14 steals, trailing Oneil Cruz and Luis Robert who lead with 15.
More News
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Swipes two more bags in matinee•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Steals increase with better OBP•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Cracks three-run shot vs. Baltimore•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Logs steal in loss•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Launches grand slam in win•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: First multi-hit effort of April•