De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Milwaukee.

De La Cruz made his impact in the ninth inning when he walked, stole second base and came home on Jeimer Candelario's double. The theft was De La Cruz's league-leading 35th of the season. His stolen-base attempts have dropped during the month of June. He's attempted four steals in 13 games this month compared to 19 attempts in March/April and 16 in May.