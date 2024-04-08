Share Video

De La Cruz went 0-for-2 with a walk and stole two bases in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Mets.

De La Cruz saw an end to his eight-game hit streak to the start the season, but he managed to make an impact. He stole the two bases after a sixth-inning walk but was left stranded at third. The infielder ranks fifth in MLB with five steals.

