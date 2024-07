De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a triple and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

De La Cruz took Caleb Ferguson yard in the fifth inning, extending the Reds' advantage to 5-0. The speedster also legged out his sixth triple of the season, his third in the last five games. De La Cruz has generated multiple hits in seven of his last 10 games, batting .349 with a pair of homers, eight runs and three steals.