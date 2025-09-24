De La Cruz went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

De La Cruz's second-inning home run was the only source of offense for the Reds. It was his second long ball in his last four appearances after finally snapping a 43-game drought. He entered August with an .852 OPS, but he's now sporting a .784 OPS through 677 plate appearances. De La Cruz has 21 homers, 59 extra-base hits and 36 stolen bases this season.