De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Giants.

De La Cruz launched his ninth home run in the fourth inning for the Reds' lone run. He entered Saturday with multiple steals in three straight games but was never in position to extend the baserunning streak. The dynamic infielder has hit safely in three straight (5-for-10) and is batting .272 with a .910 OPS over 158 plate appearances.