De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Giants.
De La Cruz launched his ninth home run in the fourth inning for the Reds' lone run. He entered Saturday with multiple steals in three straight games but was never in position to extend the baserunning streak. The dynamic infielder has hit safely in three straight (5-for-10) and is batting .272 with a .910 OPS over 158 plate appearances.
More News
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Third straight two-steal game•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Halts skid, steals two bags in loss•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Two more pilfers in loss•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Belts homer in win•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Swipes two bags•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Three more steals Wednesday•