De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

De La Cruz led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to tie the game. That's now two home runs in the last three games for De La Cruz who had previously gone 18 straight games without leaving the yard. Tuesday was also just the third time in his last 13 games De La Cruz did not strike out, as his strike out tendencies have carried over from prior seasons thus far.