De La Cruz went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

It was the first time since June 16 that the 22-year-old has drawn multiple free passes, while the stolen base was his league-leading 43rd of the year -- 15 ahead of second-place Brice Turang. De La Cruz can be streaky, but he's red hot right now, slashing .352/.417/.704 over his last 13 games with 10 extra-base hits (four doubles, three triples and three homers), six steals, eight RBI and 13 runs.