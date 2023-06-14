De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's victory over the Royals.

De La Cruz recorded a steal for the third straight game, showcasing the elite sprint speed that makes him one of the fastest players in MLB. The young phenom also struck out twice on the evening and has seen the issue carry over from Triple-A, having recorded 14 in his first 30 at-bats in the bigs. De La Cruz has started every game since his promotion and is brimming with potential, so while the strikeouts are an issue he has already settled in as a fixture in the heart of the order for the Reds.