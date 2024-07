De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in a 4-1 win over Atlanta on Monday.

De La Cruz tripled and scored a run in the first inning and then singled and scored again in the third. He also stole his 49th base of the season in the fifth frame. The 22-year-old extended his hit streak to 10 games and increased his major-league lead in stolen bases to 19. On the season, he's hitting .258 with 17 home runs, 44 RBI and 67 runs scored across 431 plate appearances.