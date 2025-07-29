De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

De La Cruz didn't have a role in either of Cincinnati's runs, but he managed to steal his 29th base of the season. That puts him on the verge of a third consecutive season with 30-plus steals. He led the majors in 2024 with 67 steals.