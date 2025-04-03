Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Texas.

De La Cruz doubled then stole third base in the fourth inning but was left on base. The steal was De La Cruz's second of the season. Through six games, he's batting .333 (8-for-24), the lone Red regular with an average above .250.

More News