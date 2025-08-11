De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a walk, one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 14-8 win over the Pirates.

De La Cruz opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third inning before stealing his 31st base of the season in the seventh. It was the superstar's first two-hit game of August, breaking out of a 5-for-32 slump through the month's first eight contests. For the year, he's slashing .277/.353/.467 with 19 home runs, 74 RBI, 82 runs scored and the aforementioned 31 steals across 513 plate appearances.