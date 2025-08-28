De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

De La Cruz has slumped during the month of August, and a recent report indicated he was managing a quadriceps injury. There may be some validity to that reporting, as Wednesday's stolen base attempt was his first in 15 games and third attempt this month, his lowest monthly output in 2025. When he didn't get on base Tuesday, De La Cruz struck out four times, upping his monthly total to 35 (33.0 strikeout percentage).