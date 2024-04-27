De La Cruz went 0-for-2 with two walks, stole two bases and scored a run in Cincinnati's loss to Texas on Friday.

Despite not being able to tally a base hit during Friday's game, De La Cruz was able to make his presence felt by drawing a walk in the first inning and eventually stealing home to score Cincinnati's first and only run of the game. He walked again and stole second base in the fifth inning, giving him an MLB-best 17 thefts on the season. Along with his exceptional baserunning, the 22-year-old infielder has been outstanding at the plate, slashing .299/.419/.621 with seven homers and 18 RBI through his first 105 plate appearances.