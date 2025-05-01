De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

The star shortstop then went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the nightcap -- the only run the Reds would score across the entire twin ball. De La Cruz leads the majors with 13 steals through 31 games to go along with a .281/.348/.438 slash line, five homers 21 runs and 24 RBI.