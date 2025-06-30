De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

De La Cruz led off the bottom of the ninth inning with an epic 10-pitch at-bat that eventually became a single. He scored the first of two runs off San Diego closer Robert Suarez. A one-out walk followed by three consecutive singles completed the Reds' comeback and walk-off victory. De La Cruz has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, going 15-for-37 (.405) with five extra-base hits, seven RBI, one steal and eight runs scored.