De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with an RBI triple, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over St. Louis.

De La Cruz kicked things off for Cincinnati with an RBI triple in the first to score Jonathan India. The star shortstop would then add another two singles in the contest, giving him his fifth three-hit performance this month, and third in his last six games. Over that latter stretch De La Cruz is batting .464 (13-for-28) with two homers, four RBI and seven runs scored. He also swiped his league-leading 38th bag Thursday after failing to record a steal over his previous eight games.