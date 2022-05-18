De La Cruz has homered in each of his last two games and has a .319/.396/.596 over his last 12 contests for High-A Dayton.

Since getting off to a fairly quiet start, De La Cruz has turned on the jets and now owns a .276/.333/.533 line with six homers and nine steals across 27 games this season. The 20-year-old's strikeout rate is still too high at 30.7 percent, but he's trimmed it noticeably over the course of his aforementioned hot streak (24.5 percent). It'll be interesting to see how he deals with the higher-level pitching at Double-A once he earns a promotion, which could realistically happen in the next couple months.