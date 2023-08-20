De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.

De La Cruz was involved in the game's most electrifying play. His triple, which knocked in Matt McLain, turned into a Little League home run when Cavan Biggio's throw to the infield was ruled an error. De La Cruz went from home-to-home in 15.30 seconds, per Allie Kaylor of MLB.com, the quickest by a Red in the Statcast era (since 2015) and third fastest this season. He has multiple hits in three of seven games and five RBI since dropping to third in the order.