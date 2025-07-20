Pagan allowed a hit and a run while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 21st save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

The 34-year-old righty established a new career high in saves, surpassing the 20 he collected in 2019 -- the only other time he's even reached double digits in his big-league career. Pagan is doing his best to improve his trade value as the deadline approaches, and over his last 10 appearances he's posted a 0.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings while converting all four of his save chances.