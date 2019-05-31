Reds' Eric Stout: Joins Reds
Stout signed a minor-league deal with the Reds on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Stout spent spring training with the Padres but signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association at the end of March. The 26-year-old was previously with the Royals and spent the bulk of last season at Triple-A, posting a 4.75 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB over 55 innings.
