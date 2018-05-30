Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits 10th homer of year Tuesday

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Suarez clubbed a homer off starter Zack Godley in the sixth, his 10th long ball of the year and third in his last six games. The 26-year-old is now hitting .294/.371/.594 with an MLB-leading 42 RBI on the season. Suarez hit 26 home runs with 82 RBI last year, and so far he's well on pace to surpass those numbers.

