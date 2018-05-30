Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits tenth homer of year Tuesday

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Suarez clubbed his tenth homer of the year off starter Zack Godley in the sixth, recording his third home run in his last six games. The 26-year-old is now hitting .294/.371/.594 with an MLB-leading 42 RBI on the year. Suarez hit 26 home runs with 82 RBI last year, and so far he's well on pace to surpass those numbers.