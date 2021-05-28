Suarez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Thursday marked Suarez's third straight game in the leadoff spot for Cincinnati. He has taken well to the table-setting role, notching four hits in his last three games, including two home runs. After opening the year as the Reds' starting shortstop, Suarez has been playing third base exclusively, and there's some hope that increased comfort in the field leads to more comfort for Suarez in the batter's box.