Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Suarez is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

While he has been mostly immune from losing playing time due to the Reds' crowded infield situation, Suarez will take a seat in favor of Scooter Gennett at third base against righty Luis Perdomo. Suarez is hitting .212 with three home runs over his last 15 games.

