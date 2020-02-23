Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Progressing towards return

Suarez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw and take two-handed swings over the next few days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 28-year-old has been limited to light, one-handed swings and non-throwing defensive work to this point, so this figures to be a significant step towards receiving full clearance. Suarez is hoping to be ready in time for Opening Day after January shoulder surgery, but a more specific target date could come into focus soon if he continues his forward progression.