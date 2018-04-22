Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rehabbing free of pain

Suarez (thumb) hit off a tee and took soft toss Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Suarez is scheduled to continue hitting and playing soft toss on Sunday as well as Monday. The third baseman said he hasn't felt any pain, which is obviously a great sign. He's closing in on a return from the DL, though no exact return date has been set.

