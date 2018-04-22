Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rehabbing free of pain
Suarez (thumb) hit off a tee and took soft toss Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Suarez is scheduled to continue hitting and playing soft toss on Sunday as well as Monday. The third baseman said he hasn't felt any pain, which is obviously a great sign. He's closing in on a return from the DL, though no exact return date has been set.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...