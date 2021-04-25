Suarez has opened the season hitting .149/.264/.324 with a whopping 33 strikeouts in 87 plate appearances. Reds manager David Bell surmised that the move to shortstop has hurt Suarez's offense, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

"I think there's something to that, actually. I think playing a new position and the fact that it's shortstop, he's had to put so much of his focus and so much of his energy on that position," Bell said before Sunday's Reds game at St. Louis. Suarez looked particularly lost Friday night when he struck out four times, including looking to end the game.