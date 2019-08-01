Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Smashes 12 homer of July

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-1 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

With two months still remaining, Suarez already has 29 homers, which is just five short of the career high he set in the category last season. Suarez has hit nine home runs since the All-Star break and finished July with 12 long balls, his most in a month this year. He is batting .258 with 47 extra-base hits, 71 RBI, 57 runs and two steals in 388 at-bats this season.