Jorge (triceps) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 25-year-old spent all of 2018 rehabbing a triceps injury, but he has a bit of major-league experience from his debut in 2017. However, Jorge hasn't found much success above Double-A in his professional career and his peripheral stats aren't great. Assuming his triceps issue is behind him by the time spring training rolls around, he figures to compete for a back-end rotation spot in spring training, though some time at Triple-A is the more likely conclusion for Jorge this season.