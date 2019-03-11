Reds' Felix Jorge: Sent to minor-league camp
Jorge (triceps) was sent to minor-league camp on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Jorge spent 2018 rehabbing from a triceps injury and hasn't thrown a pitch in a game this spring. He was invited to big-league camp when he signed his minor-league deal with the Reds in January but was never likely to break camp with the team.
