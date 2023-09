Cruz will start Tuesday's game against the Twins, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Cruz last served as an opener Aug. 26 against Arizona, allowing one unearned run on one hit while fanning four across 1.1 innings. He's set to work an inning or two Tuesday before handing off to a bulk reliever. The Reds haven't named a primary pitcher, but Ben Lively is expected to eat some innings, per Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer.