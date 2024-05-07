The Reds activated Montas (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Montas is set to rejoin the rotation Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks after missing the last two weeks with a bruised right forearm. The Reds have opted to bring him back without a rehab start, as Montas evidently looked good enough in a couple bullpen sessions to convince the team he was ready. Because of that, he might not be be able to handle a full workload. That, combined with his uneven performance before the injury, makes Montas an iffy fantasy start Tuesday.