Montas came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Atlanta, giving up four runs on 10 hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

The Reds scored four times in the top of the first inning and all the scoring in the game was done by the fourth, but Montas wasn't efficient enough to qualify for the win, getting the hook after 101 pitches (68 strikes). The right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs in three straight outings, a stretch that has seen his ERA rise from 4.19 to 5.01, and he's issued multiple free passes in five straight starts and nine of his last 10. He'll try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cubs.