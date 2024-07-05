Montas (4-6) earned the win over the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five-plus innings.

Montas held New York scoreless through four frames before giving up a pair of solo homers in the fifth. That marred his final stat line a bit, and he was pulled after giving up a leadoff double in the sixth, but the veteran right-hander still did enough to pick up his first win since June 4. Montas has a mediocre 4.19 ERA on the campaign, but he's at a 3.27 mark across 22 frames over his past four starts.