Montas allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rockies.

Montas appeared to have righted himself the last two times out following a couple of shaky outings, finishing the Cactus League on a high note. He next prepares for Thursday's Opening Day start at home against Washington. He talked to Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer about getting his repertoire in shape. "Being able to use my four-seam and two seam, not just being able to use it but also getting good results," the right-hander said. "My slider is there. My cutter is there. I threw some really good splitters today." Montas finished the spring with a 5.94 ERA, 16 strikeouts, five walks and five home runs allowed over five starts.