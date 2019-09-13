Galvis went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Thursday's win over the Mariners.

Galvis highlighted a five-run seventh inning with a bases-clearing homer, making baseball history by becoming the first shortstop ever to hit a grand slam for two different teams in the same season. The home run snapped a streak of 16 games without going deep, a span in which Galvis hit a minuscule .078 over 51 at-bats. Overall, the 29-year-old is slashing .263/.296/.442 while establishing career-highs with 23 homers and 70 RBI this season.