Galvis went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Galvis slugged one of three seventh-inning home runs for the Reds, who also had Jesse Winker and Josh VanMeter go yard to cut the team's deficit to one run. The long ball was Galvis' first extra-base hit in seven games, but any power production the Reds receive from the veteran this season will be viewed as a bonus. Cincinnati values Galvis mainly for his reliable glove at shortstop, where he'll start Thursday in the series opener versus the Pirates.