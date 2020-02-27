Reds' Freddy Galvis: Could return next week
Galvis (shoulder) could return to game action next week, after the Reds' off-day on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It will be real quick after the first off-day [on Tuesday]," manager David Bell said. "He'll be back playing in games, which will allow plenty of time, especially for a player with experience like he has. He has time."
Galvis not only has time, but also has the benefit of not having a true competitor for the starting shortstop role. Prospect Jose Garcia homered twice on Tuesday and could come quickly with a great start to his minor league season, but even then he'll likely begin the year at Double-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...