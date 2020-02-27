Galvis (shoulder) could return to game action next week, after the Reds' off-day on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It will be real quick after the first off-day [on Tuesday]," manager David Bell said. "He'll be back playing in games, which will allow plenty of time, especially for a player with experience like he has. He has time."

Galvis not only has time, but also has the benefit of not having a true competitor for the starting shortstop role. Prospect Jose Garcia homered twice on Tuesday and could come quickly with a great start to his minor league season, but even then he'll likely begin the year at Double-A.