Galvis hit .220/.308/.404 in 159 plate appearances for the Reds this season and declined defensively, frequently getting replaced in the field late in games, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. He'll be a free agent this offseason.

The Reds had the lowest WAR (-0.8) of all shortstops and baseball and are likely to look elsewhere next season, after Galvis underperformed as a stopgap option. Jose Garcia and Kyle Farmer are remaining on the Reds' big league roster, and they don't have much help on the way in their farm system.