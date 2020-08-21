site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Freddy Galvis: Homers in loss
RotoWire Staff
Galvis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.
Galvis went deep with his fifth long ball of the season, this time off Adam Wainwright in the third inning. The 30-year-old is hitting .246/.329/.523 with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored so far this year.
