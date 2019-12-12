With the Reds missing out on Didi Gregorius, Galvis is in line to be their starting shortstop, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. The Reds exercised their one-year, $5.5 million club option on Galvis at the start of the offseason.

There isn't much in the way of available offensive upgrades at shortstop on the free agent market, so the only obvious avenue for improving over Galvis would be via trade. "We'll be very open-minded, but we feel good enough about him that we exercised that option for a reason," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said. "We've got him there. He's an everyday player at an important position. We feel like that provides us with a good floor. Then we can be opportunistic from there."