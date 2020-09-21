Galvis will start at shortstop and will bat eighth Monday against the Brewers.

Galvis will be rewarded with a second straight start after he reached base during all four of his plate appearances in Sunday's 7-3 win over the White Sox. The veteran has turned in a modest .705 OPS on the season, but that's still 280 points better than rookie Jose Garcia, who has been serving as Cincinnati's top shortstop for much of September. With the 27-27 Reds still looking to lock down a playoff spot, manager David Bell could favor the more experienced Galvis over Garcia during the final week of the regular season.