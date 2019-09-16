Galvis' MRI on his knee revealed no ligament damage Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Galvis remains on the bench Monday against the Cubs after leaving Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks with a knee injury. He downplayed the issue at the time, and his optimism seems to be backed up by the test. Manager David Bell still expects him to miss a few days, however.

