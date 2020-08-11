site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Freddy Galvis: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Galvis is not starting Tuesday against the Royals.
Galvis hits the bench for just the third time in the season's first 17 games. Kyle Farmer takes over at shortstop.
