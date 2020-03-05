Reds' Freddy Galvis: Not worried about injury
Galvis (shoulder/quadriceps) was able to do some hitting and throwing Thursday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Galvis has been limited to designated-hitter duties thus far in spring training due to a sore shoulder, but that injury appears to be a secondary concern at this point. Instead, the left quadriceps strain Galvis picked up Wednesday is his main worry, though the veteran infield said the injury is "not that bad." His ability to complete an on-field workout a day after suffering the injury is encouraging, but Galvis will still need to resume running without incident before re-entering the Reds' spring lineup.
