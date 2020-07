Galvis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Tigers.

With the amount of talent at the shortstop position, it's easy to overlook Galvis, but Galvis is coming off a career-high 23 homers and already has his first of 2020. He's expected to play nearly every day for Cincinnati and is a capable fill-in if you need a replacement at the middle-infield spot.